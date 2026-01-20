Rakul Preet Singh gives her own twist to 'Get Ready With Me'

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has decided to give her own unique twist to the 'Get Ready With Me' trend'.

She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her own version of 'Get Ready With Me'.

In the clip posted by her on social media, Rakul is seen dressed in casuals without makeup or hair, all set to take us through her transition into her high-glam avatar. However, to everyone's surprise, we suddenly come across an empty chair in the frame, with Rakul nowhere to be seen.

Next, she appears already dolled up in a stunning black dress with golden embellishments. She completed her look with a heavy golden choker necklace and complementary earrings, with her hair tied in a high ponytail.

As for makeup, Rakul chose a matte-finished brown-toned lipcolor with golden eyeshadow.

She called the process "Get Ready Without Me".

Meanwhile, before stepping into 2026, Rakul decided to reflect on 2025 as a year full of lessons, love, and personal growth.

Posting a video compilation of 2025 highlights on Insta, she wrote, “2025, you were full of lessons, love and growth. A year that gave me stories to tell, work to be proud of, memories to hold close, and people who made every moment warmer."

"Feeling truly grateful for all the opportunities, the support, and the kindness that surrounded me through the year. Here’s to stepping into 2026 with hope, purpose and a lot of excitement for what’s ahead," Rakul went on to add.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rakul last appeared on the screen with “De De Pyaar De 2”, co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Up next, she has been roped in for the much-awaited sequel “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.” Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan, WamiqaGabbi, and Ayushmann Khurrana in her next.

Speaking about the project, Ayushmann recently stated that the upcoming film took him back to the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

