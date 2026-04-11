April 11, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

India’s developer community surges to 27 million on GitHub

India’s developer community surges to 27 million on GitHub

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) GitHub, the world’s leading platform for agentic software development, on Saturday said that there are 27 million developers building on GitHub in India.

More than two million developers have joined GitHub from India so far in 2026, accounting for one in seven new developers globally — more than any other country.

India is the world's fastest-growing developer community, and it shows no signs of slowing, said the company.

“India is also home to the world's largest open-source contributor base and is the second largest source of open-source contributions overall, behind only the United States,” it added.

Developers in India have made more than 7.5 million contributions to open-source AI projects on GitHub, making India the second largest contributor to open-source AI globally.

Additionally, India is producing globally adopted open-source technologies. Projects such as Hyperswitch (payments), ERPNext (enterprise), ToolJet (low-code), and Bruno (API testing) are examples of open-source projects built in India and now have global adoption.

Over 180 million developers, including more than 90% of the Fortune 100 companies, use GitHub to collaborate, and more than 77,000 organisations have adopted GitHub Copilot.

In December last year, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said India is on track to become the world’s largest developer community by 2030, highlighting the country’s growing talent and its emerging leadership in next-generation AI innovation.

"India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally," Nadella stated.

He described this as a powerful opportunity for India to contribute to “societal-scale” solutions using AI. "Developers in India are already using GitHub, Azure and Microsoft’s new AI platforms to work on advanced projects that were once restricted to large research labs," Nadella added.

Describing the future of software development, Nadella said the focus is no longer on a single AI model but on creating a broad ecosystem where developers can choose the right model, evaluate it and deploy it with confidence.

--IANS

na/

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