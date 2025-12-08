December 08, 2025 1:10 PM हिंदी

India’s auto retail sales rise 2 pc in November

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) India’s auto retail industry recorded steady growth in November, with overall vehicle sales rising 2.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 33.01 lakh units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Demand remained stable even after the festival season, while price cuts following the GST 2.0 rollout continued to attract buyers to dealerships.

Passenger vehicle sales showed positive signs, supported by better model availability and strong demand for compact SUVs.

Inventory levels for passenger vehicles improved to 44–46 days, compared to 53–55 days in the previous month -- reflecting the pickup in customer interest.

Maruti Suzuki maintained its leadership with a 39.4 per cent market share, followed by Mahindra at 13.7 per cent and Tata Motors at 13.2 per cent.

In contrast, the two-wheeler segment saw a dip, with sales falling 19.16 per cent on the month to 25.46 lakh units.

On a yearly basis, the decline stood at 3.10 per cent. FADA President C. S. Vigneshwar said the drop must be viewed in context, as festive buying in October shifted demand earlier.

He added that delayed crop payments and uneven supply of popular models affected performance, but dealers are still witnessing strong customer walk-ins driven by positive sentiment around GST changes and ongoing marriage season demand.

"November defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base," Vigneshwar stated.

The category also expanded 23.67 per cent year-on-year, supported mainly by increased demand for e-rickshaws and e-carts.

Commercial vehicle sales were mixed in November. While the light and medium commercial vehicle segments saw notable weakness, heavy commercial vehicles bucked the trend, with sales climbing 3.28 per cent on the month to 28,659 units.

Analysts said that the industry showed resilience in November, with strong performance in passenger vehicles and three-wheelers helping offset the softness in two-wheelers and some commercial categories.

--IANS

pk

