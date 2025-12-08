Shatrughan Sinha says 'You are truly irreplaceable' in a heartfelt tribute to his 'first hero' Dharmendra

December 08, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha called legendary star Dharmendra, 'truly irreplaceable' as he penned a heartfelt tribute to his 'first hero'.

Remembering the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, who would have turned 90 years old today, Shatrughan wrote on his X (Previously known as Twitter), "Remembering with immense love & fondness my 'first hero' & 'people's hero' in true sense, like a dear elder brother @aapkadharam (sic)."

Shatrughan added that Dharmendra has left a massive void both in the industry and in the hearts of his admirers, which will never be filled.

Calling him irreplaceable, he went in to write, "You have left behind a huge vacuum no one can ever fill. You are truly irreplaceable. You will live in our hearts forever. Long Live Dharamji! #BirthAnniversary."

Before this, Shatrughan used social media to reflect on the massive legacy left behind by Dharmendra.

Extending his support to veteran actress Hema Malini, who is mourning the loss of her beloved husband, he penned, "Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heart breaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their immense loss. Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. (sic)."

"He isn't with us today but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. (Om Emoji) Shanti," he added.

Prior to this, Shatrughan also paid a visit to Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and offered his sincere condolences.

Talking about the meet on social media, Shatrughan wrote, "On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was heart-touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, and their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman (sic)."

