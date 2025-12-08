December 08, 2025 1:08 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal is overjoyed with the incredible 'love, support & acceptance' for 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal is unable to contain his excitement after seeing all the love, support and acceptance pouring in for his recent release "Dhurandhar".

Dropping a few BTS photos from the shoot of the action entertainer, Rampal penned a gratitude note on social media saying, "Ladies&Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar. (sic)".

He added that the movie is the product of the vision and passion of one man, director Aditya Dhar.

"The day you narrated me the film I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold,in the uniquest narrative style. the level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," Rampal added.

Showering praises on his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sunjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, he went on to share, "Ur passion. #MrOh and his whole team for the incredible action.#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can’t wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle. @saraarjunn congratulations onwards and upwards. To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you."

In his post, Rampal also expressed his gratitude to the technical crew and the producers for turning the project into a reality.

