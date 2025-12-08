Prajakta Koli on from being a creator to actress: Letting go was easier than I thought

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Popular content creator-turned-actress Prajakta Koli has shared her experience of moving from creating her own content to working under directors, calling the transition surprisingly smoother than she expected.

Asked how difficult or easy it was to transition from creating her own original content to being directed by different filmmakers, Prajakta told IANS: “I thought it would be a lot tougher for me to let go of a few behavioural patterns of mine.”

Koli said she initially worried about letting go of certain behavioural patterns she had developed as a creator.

“when I started acting, I realized that that was the first time I was performing characters I had not written. So, I always had this in my mind. I said, ‘how will I know what was the motivation of this line? What happened before this? How do I know? I don't know instinctively how to act on a character that I didn't build.’ But this lasted two days.”

Working alongside experienced filmmakers, the actress found relief in knowing that there were professionals steering the story.

“When you reach a set and you work with creators who are far more talented, far more credible, and far more clear about how they want to tell the story, suddenly there's a relief that you feel, I don't need to worry about this. Because there's someone smarter than me, more experienced than me, who's at the helm of things,” she said.

She added that this relief soon turned into enjoyment.

“So, I don't have to worry about this. And that relief then turns into fun. When you get a break, go and have tea together and have fun. It's also a little bit… you get spoilt also there, which I like."

Prajakta currently awaits the release of her upcoming series “Single Papa”, starring Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/