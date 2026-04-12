IndianOil conducts over 10,600 inspections, takes strict action against erring persons

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Indian Oil Corporation has conducted over 10,600 inspections, and strict actions have been taken against erring persons and agencies, including show-cause notices and suspensions, it said in a statement.

Additionally, in coordination with state governments, over 1.2 lakh raids and more than 990 FIRs have been done nationwide, across the industry to safeguard fair distribution, IndianOil said in a post on X.

“Indane distributorships remain under continuous surveillance to uphold service standards and ensure LPG reaches every genuine customer,” it added.

IndianOil said it is prioritising LPG supplies for domestic consumers, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and uninterrupted distribution across the country.

Strict monitoring and enforcement measures are in place to curb diversion, black marketing, and hoarding.

Meanwhile, more than 51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on April 10, the government said on Saturday, adding that about 1 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold across the country on the same day, against a daily average of 77,000 in the month of February 2026.

Since March 23, 2026, more than 12 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold to students and vulnerable communities including migrant labourers, informed Petroleum Ministry.

These 5-kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the state government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their state with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

PSU OMCs have organised around 2,900 awareness camps for 5-kg FTL cylinders during last 8 days, wherein more than 29,000 5-kg FTL cylinders were also sold, said the government.

“Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops. All citizens are urged to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation,” according to the ministry.

--IANS

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