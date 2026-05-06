May 07, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Indian women's team to host Zimbabwe for maiden white-ball series in October

Indian women's team to host Zimbabwe for maiden white-ball series in October

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled an expansive home season schedule, headlined by the India women's team hosting the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in a white-ball series in October 2026.

"The schedule features a line-up of multi-format contests with India set to host Australia A (Men and Women), England A Women, Zimbabwe Women, Australia U19 Men, England U19 Women and Sri Lanka Women U19 during the upcoming domestic season," BCCI said in a statement.

The series comprises three T20Is in Raipur and three ODIs in Baroda and will be a key assignment in the upcoming domestic season.

Besides the senior women’s fixtures, the calendar is packed with multi-format contests, with India A and U19 teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The India A men’s cricket team will face the Australia A cricket team in Puducherry. The series will consist of two multi-day matches and three one-day games to be played between September and October 2026.

The India U19 men’s cricket team will host the Australia U19 cricket team for a five-match tour at the junior level. There are three one-day matches in Rajkot, followed by two multi-day matches in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Australia to send women’s cricket team on India A tour. A women's cricket team for a multi-format series of three T20s, three one-day games and a multi-day match in Mohali and Dharamshala in September 2026.

They will then play the England A women’s cricket team in another multi-format contest in Pune and Navi Mumbai. The India U-19 women's cricket team will host the England U-19 women's cricket team for a five-match T20 series in Baroda and Surat in November and December 2026. In June and July, they will play a six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka's under-19 women's cricket team, to be held across Chennai and Puducherry.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Novak Djokovic fine-tunes game in Piazza del Popolo ahead of Rome return for Internazionali BNL d’Italia. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Djokovic fine-tunes game in Piazza del Popolo ahead of Rome return

Finn Wolfhard speaks up on his relationship with fashion

Finn Wolfhard speaks up on his relationship with fashion

PM KUSUM scheme brings relief to farmers in MP's Bundelkhand region

PM KUSUM scheme brings relief to farmers in MP's Bundelkhand region

Saba Pataudi gets emotional as Jeh & Inaaya send voice note & handwritten cards on her 50th birthday

Saba Pataudi gets emotional as Jeh & Inaaya send voice note & handwritten cards on her 50th birthday

Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away at 36, PCA, Yuvi pay tribute (Credit: X/PCA)

Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away at 36, PCA, Yuvi pay tribute

Indian-origin stars Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju eye momentum shift at Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (USA). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Indian-origin stars Theegala, Bhatia eye momentum shift at Truist Championship

'Solar Loan Mela' organised in Nalanda to promote PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

'Solar Loan Mela' organised in Nalanda to promote PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

‘Social Verdict’: Amit Malviya highlights BJP sweep in reserved constituencies

‘Social Verdict’: Amit Malviya highlights BJP sweep in reserved constituencies

Vinesh Phogat left in the lurch as WFI issues new eligibility criteria for Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat left in the lurch as WFI issues new eligibility criteria for Asian Games trials

IPL 2026: ‘Defending target against Punjab Kings was clinical’, says POTM Cummins

IPL 2026: ‘Defending target against Punjab Kings was clinical’, says POTM Cummins