Indian women's team to host Zimbabwe for maiden white-ball series in October

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled an expansive home season schedule, headlined by the India women's team hosting the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in a white-ball series in October 2026.

"The schedule features a line-up of multi-format contests with India set to host Australia A (Men and Women), England A Women, Zimbabwe Women, Australia U19 Men, England U19 Women and Sri Lanka Women U19 during the upcoming domestic season," BCCI said in a statement.

The series comprises three T20Is in Raipur and three ODIs in Baroda and will be a key assignment in the upcoming domestic season.

Besides the senior women’s fixtures, the calendar is packed with multi-format contests, with India A and U19 teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The India A men’s cricket team will face the Australia A cricket team in Puducherry. The series will consist of two multi-day matches and three one-day games to be played between September and October 2026.

The India U19 men’s cricket team will host the Australia U19 cricket team for a five-match tour at the junior level. There are three one-day matches in Rajkot, followed by two multi-day matches in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Australia to send women’s cricket team on India A tour. A women's cricket team for a multi-format series of three T20s, three one-day games and a multi-day match in Mohali and Dharamshala in September 2026.

They will then play the England A women’s cricket team in another multi-format contest in Pune and Navi Mumbai. The India U-19 women's cricket team will host the England U-19 women's cricket team for a five-match T20 series in Baroda and Surat in November and December 2026. In June and July, they will play a six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka's under-19 women's cricket team, to be held across Chennai and Puducherry.

--IANS

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