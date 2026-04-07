Indian women's team reaches Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with 22 players

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Indian senior women's team reached Nairobi on Tuesday, ahead of the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, scheduled for the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.

The Blue Tigresses will take on hosts Kenya in the semifinal on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semifinal earlier on the same day at 16:30 IST.

The semifinal winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Any match that ends in a draw will go straight to a penalty shootout, with no extra time. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Among the four participants, India are the second-highest ranked side in the FIFA world rankings at 67th. Australia are ranked 15th, while Kenya and Malawi, the two African sides, are 133rd and 153rd, respectively.

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations. The purpose of the FIFA Series is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another. As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development.

Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's national team. Chettri has named a 22-member squad for the friendly tournament.

India's squad for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule:

Semi-final 1 — 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi

Semi-final 2 — 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India Third-place match — 16:30 IST, April 15 Final — 20:30 IST, April 15

Venue: Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya.

--IANS

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