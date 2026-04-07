Indian women’s hockey team set to tour Argentina for four-match series from April 13-17

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Indian senior women’s hockey team is set to tour Argentina for a four-match series, set to be held at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

The series promises to be a highly competitive contest, featuring India taking on the formidable South American opponents on their home turf. The matches will be played on April 13, 14, 16, and 17.

The tour will serve as a crucial period for India’s preparations ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games

India and Argentina have enjoyed competitive encounters in recent years, including a thrilling 2-2 draw decided by shootout in the FIH Pro League 2024–25 last June. This upcoming tour will offer valuable match practice against quality international opposition, perfectly aligning with Hockey India’s strategic calendar to build momentum ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games later this year.

The series will serve as important preparation for India, offering four high-tempo matches, while also giving the team an opportunity to explore different combinations and tactics as they head into a crucial period on their calendar.

Speaking on the tour, Indian chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “We are travelling to Argentina with a squad of 24 players, and that is a very deliberate choice. This tour is about giving more players the chance to perform at the highest level. Argentina is one of the best teams in the world, and that environment will tell us a lot about where each player stands. We want to see who steps up when it matters”

“To earn a place in this team, you need to show everyone that you are a team player first. Individual quality is important, but if you cannot connect with the group and work for each other, it will be very difficult to make this squad”, he added.

--IANS

bc/