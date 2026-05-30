Indian Women's Hockey Team lose 2-3 in a tight fourth game to draw the friendly series against Australia in Perth

Perth, May 30 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their four-match friendly series against Australia with a close 2-3 defeat in the fourth and last game in Perth on Saturday, which meant that the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia. In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng (23') doubled India’s lead with a neat conversion.

It remained 2-0 at half-time.

Australia fought back in the third quarter, pulling level through Abby Wilson (42') and Olivia Downes (44') in quick succession. A late strike from Courtney Schonell (58') gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win in the dying minutes.

Despite the result in the final game, India can take plenty of positives from the tour. Having bounced back from an opening-game defeat to win the next two matches, the team demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and a potent attacking threat throughout the series - continuing to build ahead of the upcoming season that begins with the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand.

Earlier women's team registered an impressive 2-0 victory over Australia in the third match of the friendly.

With this win, India now lead the four-match series 2-1 after bouncing back from a defeat in the opening game with a 4-2 shootout victory in the second match.

The third match between the two sides witnessed a disciplined defensive display from both the teams as the first two quarters saw no goals, and it remained 0-0 at half-time. India eventually found the breakthrough in the third quarter when Sonam (36’) scored a field goal to put the visitors ahead.

India continued their momentum in the final quarter as Lalremsiami (49’) doubled the lead with another field goal, sealing a 2-0 win for her team.

--IANS

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