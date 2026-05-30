Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini passes away at 85; Kamal Haasan, Vijay offer condolences

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. She was believed to have been suffering from declining health for some time now.

As per reports, Ajith was in Dubai when he learned about his mother's demise and reportedly immediately travelled back to Chennai to be with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Sharing the unfortunate news with the netizens, Ajith's brother, Anil Kumar, wrote on social media, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years (sic)."

"We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones – to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace", he went on to add.

Offering his condolences, Kamal Haasan penned on the micro-blogging site, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Ajith Kumar's mother, Mrs Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay also shared, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. I convey my deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of his mother, who was a pillar of support and embrace in all stages of life, and to his family members."

Her last rites are expected to take place at Ajith's residence in Palavakkam, Chennai, on Sunday.

--IANS

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