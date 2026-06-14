Indian women's hockey team begin quest for Pro League promotion in Auckland

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Indian Women are ready to start their campaign at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland, aiming to secure promotion to next year’s FIH Pro League.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India begins their Pool A matches against the United States on June 15, followed by games against Japan on June 16 and Uruguay on June 18. The tournament features eight national teams, with the winner earning a spot in the esteemed FIH Hockey Pro League.

Pool B comprises New Zealand (hosts), Chile, Korea, and France.

India aims to start the pool stage strongly and gain momentum for the knockout rounds on 20 and 21 June. The tournament provides important international experience against top teams, supporting the Indian team's preparation for major upcoming events like the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games 2026.

India heads into the tournament following a competitive four-match tour of Australia, during which they demonstrated strong resilience against one of the world’s top teams on their home ground. After narrowly losing the first match, India bounced back decisively to win the next two. Australia ultimately won the final game, leaving the series tied at 2-2.

The tour showed promising signs for the Indian team, highlighting their resilience under pressure, tactical discipline in all game aspects, and a strong attacking presence. These performances underscored the squad's recent progress and offered valuable momentum ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, marking the start of a significant international season away from home.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed confidence in the squad’s preparation and mindset.

“The Australia tour was an excellent preparation for us. We were pleased with the way the players responded to challenges, adapted to different situations and competed against a top-quality side. The results gave the group confidence, but more importantly showed that we are moving in the right direction as a team. Now our complete focus is on the Nations Cup and making the most of this opportunity,” he said.

Marijne further stressed the importance of maintaining composure in a tournament where every game carries significance. “In tournaments like these, small moments often make the biggest difference. We need to remain disciplined, stay united as a team and make the most of our opportunities. The objective is not only to achieve good results but also to continue building a strong foundation for the future. We know the expectations are high, and the players are motivated to give their best for the country.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey wished the team success ahead of the tournament. “The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup presents a significant opportunity for our women’s team to showcase their growth and determination on the international stage. The players have worked extremely hard in preparation for this tournament, and I am confident they will approach every match with the belief and intensity required to succeed. Earning promotion to the FIH Hockey Pro League is an important objective, but equally important is continuing to build a team capable of consistently competing with the world’s best. On behalf of Hockey India, I wish the team and support staff the very best for the tournament and hope they make the nation proud.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said, “The Nations Cup is a crucial tournament in the journey of our women’s team as they continue their preparations towards major international events ahead. This competition provides an excellent platform for the players to test themselves against quality opposition and gain valuable experience in high-pressure situations. The team has shown tremendous commitment and progress over the past few months, and I am confident they will rise to the occasion. We extend our best wishes to the entire squad and look forward to seeing them perform with confidence, discipline and the fighting spirit that Indian hockey is known for.”

India’s Pool Stage Fixtures (All timings in IST)

Monday, June 15: India vs United States – 4:15 AM

Tuesday, June 16: India vs Japan – 6:30 AM

Thursday, June 18: India vs Uruguay – 4:15 AM

--IANS

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