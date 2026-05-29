Indian women’s hockey team beat Australia in third game to lead four-match series 2-1

Perth, May 29 (IANS) The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered an impressive 2-0 victory over Australia in the third match of the friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.

With this win, India now lead the four-match series 2-1 after bouncing back from a defeat in the opening game with a 4-2 shootout victory in the second match.

The third match between the two sides witnessed a disciplined defensive display from both teams, as the first two quarters saw no goals, and it remained 0-0 at half-time. India eventually found the breakthrough in the third quarter when Sonam (36’) scored a field goal to put the visitors ahead.

India continued their momentum in the final quarter as Lalremsiami (49’) doubled the lead with another field goal, sealing a 2-0 win for her team.

India women secured a hard-fought win in the second match at the Perth Hockey Stadium to level the four-match friendly series 1-1. The visitors came from behind in the final quarter to force a 1-1 draw and then edged the hosts 4-2 in the shootout.

After an entertaining start to the game, Australia took the lead courtesy of a goal from Olivia Downes (10’). But the Indian team upped the ante by creating opportunities from a series of penalty corners and putting the Aussies under pressure. But the home team's resistance was finally broken as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (46’) found the back of the net in the final quarter, bringing India back on level terms.

The visitors prevailed 4-2 in the shootout with goals from Navneet Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Annu, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Earlier, the four-match friendly series commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw Australia secure a narrow 2-1 victory in Perth.

India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining their advantage through the second quarter.

However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia’s Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at 11:00 AM IST at the same venue.

--IANS

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