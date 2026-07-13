Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team secures historic win against SL in maiden international T20 tour

Moratuwa (Sri Lanka), July 13 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Women’s Cricket Team achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever international T20 series, defeating the host Sri Lankan Deaf Women’s Cricket Team 5-0. This tour was a significant debut on the international stage for the Indian deaf women’s team.

They played four matches at the De Soysa International Cricket Stadium in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka. On 13th July, Team India secured victory in the fifth and final match by 7 wickets, after limiting Sri Lanka to 40/10 in 13.5 overs in the first innings.

The final match concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by Chief Guests Sunil Kumara Gamage, Minister of Sports of Sri Lanka, and Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner of India. Sugath Wasantha, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka, participated as Guest of Honour. During the event, Maitrey Kulkarni awarded trophies to the champion and runner-up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), said, “The performance of the Indian women’s team here in Sri Lanka shows that, just like their male counterparts, the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is also ready to take on and dominate the international platform. I am truly grateful to the Sri Lanka Deaf Cricket Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sri Lanka, for their valued partnership and generous support this past week. I am also thankful to the sponsors, the management, and ground staff at De Soysa International Stadium for the wonderful job they did over the past week. I once again congratulate all the players from India and Sri Lanka on this historic feat and wish them the best for the future.”

Present on the occasion, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, “To win their first-ever international T20 series 4-0 on debut is an extraordinary feat by our women cricketers. These athletes are role models who have put Indian deaf women’s cricket on the global map. We are deeply thankful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, and our hosts in Sri Lanka for their partnership. It would not have been possible without you. I would also like to thank the Sri Lankan women’s team for the amazing competition they displayed over the past week.”

Special Awards:

Player of the Final Match: Shradda Vaishnav (India)

Best Bowler of the Series: Chandani Khan (India)

Best Batter of the Series: Needa Zabi Shaikh (India)

Player of the Series: Reddy Jyoshna (India)

--IANS

vi/