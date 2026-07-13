July 13, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Kuwait condemns attacks on its Basra Consulate, urges Iraq to act against perpetrators

Kuwait condemns attacks on its Basra Consulate, urges Iraq to act against perpetrators (File image)

Kuwait City, July 13 (IANS) Condemning the ongoing attacks on its Consulate General in Iraq’s Basra, Kuwait on Monday questioned the efforts being made by the country's government to fulfill its international obligations as stipulated under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963).

Terming the attacks as an “unacceptable violation" of the inviolability of the consulate, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Iraqi government to take immediate and decisive measures to hold accountable all those involved in these hostile acts.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's strongest condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing attacks targeting the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in the city of Basra, in an unacceptable violation of the inviolability of the consulate and an undermining of the Iraqi government's efforts to fulfill its international obligations as stipulated under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), particularly Article (31), which obliges the host state to take all appropriate measures to ensure the complete protection of the premises of consular posts and to preserve their inviolability,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

“Despite the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to attempt to counter these attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms, in the same context, the necessity for the Iraqi government to take immediate and decisive measures to hold accountable all those involved in these hostile acts, to ensure they are not repeated, and to adopt measures that guarantee the inviolability of the diplomatic and consular missions of the State of Kuwait accredited to the Republic of Iraq, as well as the security and safety of those working therein,” it added.

In April, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani met Iraq’s Charge d'Affaires in Kuwait, Zaid Shanshul, to deliver an official note of protest over the attack on the consulate building in Basra, terming the incident a “flagrant violation” of international norms and agreements, especially the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations, Kuwait Times reported.

He stressed the need for Iraqi authorities to take “urgent and decisive measures” to hold all perpetrators accountable, stop any recurrence and ensure increased protection for all Kuwaiti diplomatic missions in Iraq. He stated that Kuwait “will not hesitate” to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and missions as per the international law.

Kuwait lodged a formal protest as reports claimed that protesters had stormed the Kuwait's Consulate in Basra after rockets hit a house in Khor Al-Zubair area, killing at least three people and injuring five others. Security forces had fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to the report in Kuwait Times. Iraq’s foreign ministry had condemned the attack and announced the establishment of an investigative committee to find the circumstances of the incident and take legal action against the perpetrators.

--IANS

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Kuwait condemns attacks on its Basra Consulate, urges Iraq to act against perpetrators (File image)

Kuwait condemns attacks on its Basra Consulate, urges Iraq to act against perpetrators