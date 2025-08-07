August 07, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Indian stock market closes higher in volatile session amid fresh US tariff concerns

Indian stock market settles slightly up amid buying in Banking, FMCG and IT stocks

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The Indian stock market settled slightly up on Thursday after witnessing a highly volatile session, sidelining the US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff jitters.

However, stocks from textiles, jewellery and auto ancillaries sectors, which have export exposures to the US, remained under pressure, but a rebound in banking, FMCG and IT stocks turned the market positive in the late session.

Sensex settled at 80,623.26, up 79.27 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share index started the session in negative territory at 80,262.98 against the last day's closing of 80,543.99, experiencing pressure following Trump's additional tariff announcement. However, the index recovered from the losses to touch an intra-day high of 80,737.55 amid buying in IT, Banking's and other heavyweight stocks in afternoon trade.

Nifty closed at 24,596.15, up 21.95 or 0.09 per cent.

"Early jitters from Donald Trump’s renewed tariff rhetoric — which proposed a 25 per cent additional levy on Indian imports — were largely absorbed by the market. Sectors with high U.S. export exposure like textiles, jewellery, and auto ancillaries remained under pressure, but a late-session rebound in banking and FMCG helped offset broader losses," said Vikram Kasat, Head of Advisory, PL Capital.

Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel settled in green from the Sensex basket. Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Bank, NTPC, and Tata Motors were among the top losers.

After experiencing a volatile trading majority of sectoral indices ended the session in green amid value buying across the sectors. Nifty Fin Services jumped 32 points, Bank Nifty ended Thursday's trading 110 points or 0.20 per cent higher, Nifty Auto jumped 59 points or 0.25 per cent, Nifty IT surged 300 points or 0.87 per cent, and Nifty FMCG closed 67 points or 0.12 per cent higher.

"Domestic equities recovered sharply from the intraday lows amid a volatile weekly expiry day. Although the earlier trade was weighed down by broad-based selling following steep US tariff hikes on India, sentiment improved toward the close as reports of potential peace talks involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, which raised hopes of a softer US stance on trade," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The broader market followed suit as well. Nifty Small Cap 100 moved up 30 points, Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 188 points, Nifty 100 closed 28 points higher, and Nifty Next 50 ended the session 156 points up.

Rupee stayed range-bound with a slightly positive bias, trading at 87.67.

"Despite the marginal uptick, the broader trend remains weak due to ongoing US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods, which have weighed heavily on the rupee over the past four months, causing it to slide from 84.50 to 87.70," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery and faces a lengthy spell out after a friendly clash with Newcastle United in Seoul. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs midfielder James Maddison set for ACL surgery, faces a lengthy spell out

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Bombay High Court rebukes CBFC for withholding certification of ‘Ajey’ without clear reasoning

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report (File image)

Trump’s India policy strains two decades of US-India ties: Report

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

Global brokerages issue unanimous 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports as company posts robust growth

India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100 in FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

FIBA Asia Cup: India suffer second loss in group stage, go down to China 69-100

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74 (File image)

Myanmar's Acting President dies at 74

India should have avoided announcing Jasprit Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Deep Dasgupta

India should have avoided announcing Bumrah would play three Tests in England, says Dasgupta