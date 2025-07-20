July 20, 2025 9:45 AM हिंदी

Indian players refuse to play against Shahid Afridi in World Championship of Legends clash

Former cricketer Suresh Raina at an event of the World Championship of Legends in New Delhi. (file photo)

Birmingham, July 20 (IANS) The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is in jeopardy, as five Indian players have reportedly refused to play against a Pakistan team featuring Shahid Afridi.

Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, has previously made controversial remarks about India and visited military sites in Pakistan in a show of solidarity, which has not sat well with Indian fans or former players. He has also engaged in heated exchanges on social media with several Indian cricketers.

According to a report by TelecomAsia.net, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh have informed the organisers of their unwillingness to play if Afridi is part of the opposition lineup.

The six-nation WCL tournament, which includes teams from India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, and England, faced backlash on social media after announcing the India-Pakistan fixture. Fans from both nations questioned the timing of the match amid recent tensions.

The India-Pakistan match, scheduled for Sunday in Birmingham, would have marked the first cricket encounter between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, launching missile and drone strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Despite the controversy, WCL organisers denied knowledge of any player boycott.

“All matches were scheduled with the consent of participating teams, and the India-Pakistan game is a sell-out,” an organiser told TelecomAsia.net. “As far as we know, the game is still on.”

India Legends won the inaugural WCL last year, defeating Pakistan in the final. Afridi, along with the five Indian players now in question, featured in that edition.

— IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Monsoon fury claims over 200 lives in Pakistan

Monsoon fury claims over 200 lives in Pakistan

India-Pakistan clash called off at World Championship of Legends amid players, sponsor boycott

World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid players, sponsor boycott

Former cricketer Suresh Raina at an event of the World Championship of Legends in New Delhi. (file photo)

Indian players refuse to play against Shahid Afridi in World Championship of Legends clash

Death toll rises to 37 after cruise ship capsizes in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Death toll rises to 37 after cruise ship capsizes in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail application, calls FIR fictitious

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail application, calls FIR fictitious

Priya Malik wins silver while Manisha takes bronze as Indian women wrestlers continue to shine in the ongoing 4th Ranking Series – 'Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial' in Budapest on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

Priya wins silver, Manisha bronze as Indian women wrestlers continue to shine in Budapest

Luciano Darderi of Italy overcomes top seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, sets up summit clash with Jesper De Jong Nordea Open at Bastad in Sweden on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Nordea Open: Darderi overcomes top seed, sets up summit clash with De Jong

Urban Development Year 2025 celebrated in Ahmedabad in presence of CM Bhupendra Patel

Urban Development Year 2025 celebrated in Ahmedabad in presence of CM Bhupendra Patel

Pacer Arshdeep Singh suffers injury ahead of fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series to be played in Manchester from July 23.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Arshdeep suffers injury ahead of fourth Test