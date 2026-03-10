Saurabh Shukla says Shah Rukh Khan ‘makes you feel so important’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Having shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Baadshah and Hey Ram, and now reuniting with him in the upcoming King, actor Saurabh Shukla has praised the Bollywood superstar for his remarkable journey and charming personality.

Saurabh said that Shah Rukh’s career over the years has been inspiring and that the actor has carved a unique place for himself in the industry.

“His journey is wonderful,” Saurabh told IANS.

The actor added: “He has been working for so many years, and the way he has carved his own career, the position he holds, and as a person, he has always been a very charming person.”

The actor added that Shah Rukh has a special way of making people feel valued in a conversation.

“You meet him, and you just don't want the talk to end. Because he's so charming. You know, he makes you, and I'm telling you that he makes, when he's talking to you, he makes you feel so important.”

He further said that this warmth and ability to connect with people is what makes Shah Rukh truly wonderful.

“That you feel that no, I am needed in this talk. That's what Shah Rukh does. He's so wonderful,” concluded Saurabh.

King also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

It was on January 24, when Shah Rukh officially announced the release date of his upcoming film King. On his social media account, the actor shared striking visuals from the film and confirmed that King will “roar” into cinemas on December 24, 2026.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday in November last year, the makers of "King" unveiled the captivating title video for the forthcoming drama.

Going by the voice-over, SRK could be seen as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad.

--IANS

dc