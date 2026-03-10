$150m cricket complex coming up in North Carolina

Washington, March 10 (IANS) A $150 million cricket complex is coming up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a development that local media reports could become the largest cricket stadium project in the United States and draw global attention to the fast-growing sport in America.

Construction crews have already begun clearing a wooded area near Cedar Creek Road along Interstate 95 for the proposed sports complex, which developers say will be the largest cricket stadium development in the country, local CBS17 News reported.

The planned US Open Sports Complex will span about 75 acres and include two international cricket stadiums. Each venue is expected to seat about 15,000 spectators and will feature rooftop restaurants, sky lounges, and large scoreboards designed to host major tournaments and large-scale sporting events, it said.

Developers say the project is designed to accommodate international cricket competitions as well as concerts and other sporting events. The complex will also include soccer fields, a large fitness centre, and about 500 apartments for players, the news report said.

Supporters say the project could create significant economic opportunities for the region.

“Opportunity for the locals is going to be huge,” said Mahammad Qureshi, chief executive of Cricket Council USA, told the media outlet.

Qureshi said Fayetteville was chosen after developers considered larger cities, including New York and Washington.

“We were looking at New York, it’s too cold,” Qureshi said. “We were also looking at Washington, D.C., but we see the weather is much better here in North Carolina.”

He also pointed to the city’s strategic location along the I-95 corridor, which makes travel easier for teams and spectators moving along the East Coast.

“It’s a central location for us,” he said.

Developers are also exploring plans to establish a professional cricket team in the city, potentially called the North Carolina Airborne.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin welcomed the project and described it as a major step forward for the city’s future.

“Welcoming a state-of-the-art cricket stadium and $150 million investment signals that our city is moving boldly into the future,” Colvin said in a statement. “This world-class facility will bring international attention, new economic opportunities and a vibrant sports culture that benefits our entire city.”

Developers aim to complete the complex by 2027. If ready in time, the facility could potentially serve as a warm-up or training venue connected to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the news report said.

