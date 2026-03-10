Harry Styles talks about how he learned to ‘be private’

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Reflecting on the impact of fame from his teenage years, singer Harry Styles has said that he learned how to “be more private” after launching his solo career.

Reflecting on how fame during his years in One Direction encouraged him and his bandmates to share large parts of their personal lives with the public, Styles made the admission while discussing his life in spotlight after joining the group.

Speaking on the Q with Tom Power podcast, Styles said: “I think generally my experience of kind of being like in the public domain is that obviously you learn a lot about kind of what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with.”

He added: “And I think when I started in the band, we were kind of encouraged to like give a lot of ourselves away, you know, to kind of like let people get to know you.”

“And I think that finishing that, and then when I started working on my own stuff, I felt like there were parts of that where I was kind of just learning what I was comfortable with and trying to like have kind of parts of my like personal life be more private.”

The singer rose to global fame aged 16 as a member of One Direction alongside bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, who died aged 31 in 2024 and Zayn Malik, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The group became one of the most commercially successful boybands in modern pop before Zayn left in 2015.

Its remaining members announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and each later pursued solo music careers.

Harry said the shift to working alone helped him reassess the boundaries of fame and decide what parts of his personal life he wanted to keep out of public view.

Styles has received various accolades, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Styles's film roles include Dunkirk, Eternals, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

