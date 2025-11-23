November 23, 2025 5:27 AM हिंदी

Indian pilgrims killed in tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia laid to rest

Indian pilgrims killed in tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia laid to rest

Riyadh, Nov 22 (IANS) The last rites of Indian pilgrims killed in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were performed on Saturday in the Kingdom’s Medina city.

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker early Monday morning near Medina.

The victims included 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Medina.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and India Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers during the final rites.

The Indian Embassy once again expressed deep condolences on this tragic accident.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah earlier set up a camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Medina, for extending assistance to the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20I Tri-series 2025 in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.pcb.com.pk

T20I Tri-series: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohd Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Gujarat CM urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani

Gujarat govt to procure paddy, millet, maize directly from farmers at MSP

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections