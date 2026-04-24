Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission signs MoUs to boost quality checks, pharmacovigilance

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Central government's Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has signed two memoranda of understandings (MoU) with two government institutes to strengthen quality assurance, ensure rational use of medicines, pharmacovigilance and collaborative research, an official statement said on Friday.

One MoU with the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India aims to enhance the quality assurance framework for medicines made available through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs).

It will allow PMBI to submit randomly selected batches of Jan Aushadhi medicines to IPC for quality testing. The partnership will further promote the use of the National Formulary of India (NFI) across Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to ensure rational use of medicines.

It also seeks to strengthen pharmacovigilance activities by displaying the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) QR code and toll-free helpline number (1800-180-3024) at PMBJKs across the country, thereby encouraging adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting and improving patient safety.

Further, IPC and PMBI will jointly organize sensitization, awareness, and training programmes for pharmacists and stakeholders on rational use of medicines, pharmacovigilance, ADR reporting tools, and the role of pharmacists in safeguarding public health.

Another MoU with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hajipur focuses on collaborative research, academic exchange, and capacity building in the area of pharmaceutical science and healthcare products.

NIPER Hajipur, an Institute of National Importance, possesses advanced expertise in pharmaceutical analysis, biologics, and clinical research, making it a valuable partner in strengthening pharmacopoeial science and patient safety, the statement said..

The collaboration will include joint research on impurity profiling, including genotoxic impurities such as nitrosamines and their correlation with adverse drug reaction data to establish evidence-based pharmacopoeial limits.

It will also focus on the development of analytical methods, quality control protocols, and reference standards for biologics, biosimilars, and emerging cell and gene therapy products for inclusion in the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Both institutions will also collaborate in organizing training programmes, workshops, seminars, and conferences, along with faculty exchange initiatives and sharing of advanced analytical instrumentation facilities.

Internship and fellowship opportunities for pharmacy graduates and postgraduates, as well as joint publication of research papers, training manuals, and educational materials, will further strengthen scientific engagement and institutional capacity building.

—IANS

aar/pk