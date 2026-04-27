Indian Open winner Alex Fitzpatrick wins Zurich Classic with brother Matt

Avondale (US), April 27 (IANS) Superb teamwork between brothers Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick resulted in a unique win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The brothers totalled 31-under and celebrated a dramatic and emotional victory after a fierce battle down the stretch as the TPC Louisiana event’s unique team format delivered plenty of twists.

India-origin players Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai carded a steady 2-under 70 in the final alternate-shot round, finishing tied for 24th. Another Indo-Canadian pairing, Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Ryan Gerard, ended in 34th after a similar round.

At the top, however, the Fitzpatrick brothers showcased resilience under pressure. Entering the back nine with a comfortable four-shot lead, they briefly faltered, allowing competitors back into contention. But when it mattered most, they delivered. A near-perfect bunker shot from Matt on the 18th hole left Alex with a simple tap-in, sealing a one-stroke victory and a memorable PGA TOUR triumph.

The win carries added significance for Alex, who recently captured the Indian Open title. This latest success not only reinforces his rising profile but also grants him a valuable PGA TOUR exemption through 2028.

For Matt, already a major champion after his 2022 U.S. Open win, it marks his fifth career PGA TOUR title and continues a remarkable run of form this season.

Behind them, teams including Alex Smalley–Hayden Springer and Kristoffer Reitan–Kris Ventura fell just short, finishing tied at 30-under. Despite strong performances, none could match the Fitzpatricks’ composure in the final moments.

The victory also propels Matt to the top of the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career, capping off an impressive season highlighted by multiple wins. More importantly, it marks a historic moment as the first English duo to win the Zurich Classic in its team format.

For the Fitzpatrick family, watching from greenside, the win was more than just another trophy—it was a shared dream realized. As Alex described it, the moment was "life-changing", and few would argue otherwise.