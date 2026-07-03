Indian Navy's reconnaissance aircraft arrives in Hawaii for key maritime exercise

Honolulu, July 3 (IANS) Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise RIMPAC 2026.

“Indian Navy's P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - RIMPAC 2026,” the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

The 30th edition of RIMPAC, one of the world's largest multinational maritime exercises, is being conducted from July 1 to July 31.

“The deployment reaffirms Indian Navy's commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific while enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation with partner navies,” noted the Indian Navy.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel will train and operate in and around the Hawaiian Islands during the exercise, which runs through July 31.

RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants that are critical to ensuring the security of sea lanes and stability across the region.

“The Rim of the Pacific exercise continues to be the world’s premier multinational maritime training event, bringing together allies and partners committed to strengthening security and stability across the region,” said Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, RIMPAC 2026 Commander, Combined Task Forces (CCTF), “By training together in complex, realistic scenarios, participating nations improve readiness, sharpen warfighting skills, and strengthen the interoperability required to operate effectively alongside one another whenever and wherever needed.”

The theme of RIMPAC 2026 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared,” underscoring the multinational commitment to collective readiness and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Through realistic, high-end training, participating nations strengthen partnerships, enhance tactical proficiency, and improve their ability to operate together in support of regional security and stability.

–IANS

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