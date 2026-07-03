Indian Navy thwarts piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden, restores vessel for further transit

Djibouti, July 2 (IANS) Indian Navy on Thursday swiftly responded to an attempted pirate attack on a Grenadine-flagged bulk carrier, approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti.

“MV Golden Arsenal, a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, en route from Aden, Yemen, with 21 crew members, including one Indian national, reported an attempted pirate attack approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti on the afternoon of 01Jul 26,” the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

The piracy incident was reported in coordination with the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), following which the INS Trikand mission, deployed in the region, was directed to intercept the merchant vessel.

“Mission deployed INS Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy operating in the Gulf of Aden, responded swiftly to the reported piracy attempt and arrived in the vicinity of the vessel early on 02 Jul 26,” it added.

The Master of MV Golden Arsenal confirmed the safety of all crew members despite damage to the bridge superstructure and adjoining compartments. The crew had taken shelter in the vessel's citadel.

“Specialist teams from INS Trikand boarded the vessel and carried out a sanitisation operation. No suspicious personnel were found on board. Subsequently, the Indian Navy team safely moved the crew from the citadel and assisted in restoring the vessel to operational readiness for the continuation of her voyage,” the Indian Navy noted.

To augment the operation, an Indian Navy P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft was deployed to undertake aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in the area, enhancing maritime domain awareness and supporting the anti-piracy response. With anti-piracy operations concluded and the vessel rendered safe for further transit, MV Golden Arsenal has resumed her voyage.

“As Preferred Security Partner, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas for all,” highlighted the Indian Navy spokesperson.

–IANS

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