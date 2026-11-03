November 03, 2026 9:55 AM हिंदी

Indian Navy rescues all 20 crew members of pirated vessel Azini in 48-hour Arabian Sea operation: Rajnath Singh

Indian Navy rescues all 20 crew members of pirated vessel Azini in 48-hour Arabian Sea operation: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Indian Navy has rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation in the Arabian Sea, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Indian Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

Congratulating the Indian Navy for the successful mission, the Defence Minister said that the operation demonstrated the force's high operational readiness and its ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region.

In a post on X, Singh said: "My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26.”

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region,” he added.

He further praised the personnel involved in the operation, saying that they had once again demonstrated India's ability and resolve to safeguard lives and uphold maritime security.

"Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

Reiterating India's commitment to maritime security, Singh said the country would continue to work towards ensuring safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.

"India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region," he added.

The operation also highlighted the coordination between the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force in responding to maritime security challenges far from India's coastline.

--IANS

rs/

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