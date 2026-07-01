Indian Naval Ships conclude visit to Sattahip, accorded warm farewell by Royal Thai Navy

Bangkok, July 1 (IANS) Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Thai Navy's HTMS Chao Phraya, reaffirming the shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

The exercise was conducted after ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Thailand's Sattahip.

"Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability," the Indian Navy spokesperson stated on X.

During the visit to Sattahip, professional exchanges, a combined yoga session, sporting engagements and ship visits were conducted.

"Ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Sattahip, Thailand with a warm farewell ceremony hosted by the Royal Thai Navy," the Indian Navy mentioned.

"As part of the visit, professional exchanges, a combined Yoga session, sporting engagements, and ship visits were conducted," it added.

On June 30, the personnel of Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy participated in a friendly volleyball match during the visit of INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti to Sattahip.

"Strengthening camaraderie, teamwork and mutual understanding, Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy personnel participated in a friendly volleyball match during the visit of INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti to Sattahip, Thailand. Both sides also took part in a reinvigorating yoga session reflecting the shared belief in the importance of harmony between body and mind for maintaining highest professional standards," detailed Indian Navy.

INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti arrived at Thailand's Sattahip on June 27. The Indian Navy stated that the ship's visit aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening professional cooperation and promoting greater understanding between the navies of two nations.

"Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, FOCEF, arrived at Sattahip, Thailand. The visit aims to enhance interoperability, strengthen professional cooperation and promote greater understanding with the Royal Thai Navy through a series of operational interactions, sporting engagements and community outreach activities," the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote on X.

"The port call reflects India's commitment to its Act East policy, MAHASAGAR and reinforces cooperative #maritimesecurity in the Indo-Pacific. The visit aims to strengthen maritime partnerships with ASEAN nations during the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026," it added.

--IANS

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