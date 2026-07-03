Indian Naval Officers honour fallen soldiers at Singapore's Kranji War Memorial

Singapore, July 3 (IANS) Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Alok Nanda, and commanding officers of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships visited Kranji War Memorial and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Indian Naval Officers also met Colonel Ang Chun Hou Bertram, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy, with discussions focussed on strengthening maritime defence partnership between the navies of the two nations.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Singapore stated, "Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships visiting Singapore. In a solemn ceremony, FOCEF RAdm Alok Ananda along with the Commanding Officers of visiting Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet ships paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial, Singapore honouring the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice defending shared values of freedom and peace."

"They also interacted with Colonel Ang Chun Hou Bertram, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy. Their discussion focused on further strengthening maritime defence partnership between Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy," it added.

Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ships - INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti - have arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore on Wednesday as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnership between the two nations.

"Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, FOCEF arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia," High Commission of India in Singapore posted on X.

"As we celebrate 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region in line with its Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR," it added.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, visited INS Udaygiri and met Rear Admiral Alok Ananda.

"High Commissioner visited Flag Ship INS Udaygiri and interacted with FOCEF RAdm Alok Ananda. High Commissioner was briefed about the capabilities of visiting indigenous Indian Navy ships and the activities of Eastern Fleet during their ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia," High Commission of India in Singapore posted on X.

During the port call, the ships will engage with Singapore Navy through professional interactions, cross-deck visits, and discussions on issues of mutual maritime interest. These engagements will provide an opportunity for personnel of navies of both nations to exchange operational experiences and Best Practices, enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"The visit exemplifies the strong and long-standing ties between the two navies and forms part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing operational deployment in the South East Asia Region, which is in consonance with the Government of India's Act East Policy, the vision of MAHASAGAR, and also furthers the objectives of the ASEAN - India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence stated that India remains committed to fostering collective maritime security, promoting regional cooperation and advancing collaboration among maritime partners. It further stated that naval ships' visit to Singapore reinforces these objectives and contributes to strengthening the shared vision of a safe, secure, and inclusive maritime environment.

--IANS

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