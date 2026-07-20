Indian missile technology enhances Indonesia’s strategic autonomy in broader Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi/Jakarta, July 20 (IANS) India and Indonesia have demonstrated that close cooperation between major neighbours is possible without succumbing to divisions created by competing global powers. The ability of New Delhi and Jakarta to maintain strong ties with both Russia and the United States while pursuing national interests without becoming subordinate to either side reflects a diplomatic balancing act worthy of admiration, a report has stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 emerged as the most significant leg of his six-day tour of Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, as New Delhi and Jakarta bolstered their strategic partnership with a series of substantive agreements.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Indonesia, the spotlight was on two major defence agreements expected to significantly enhance India's defence exports to the Southeast Asian nation.

The deals include Indonesia's procurement of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system and Indian-made air-to-air missiles, with the combined value estimated at around USD 630 million, according to a report in Eurasia Review.

"India has already exported BrahMos missile systems to the Philippines and Vietnam. The BrahMos is a versatile missile platform that can be launched from land-based batteries, warships, submarines, and combat aircraft. Its supersonic speed reaches up to Mach 3, roughly three times the speed of sound. The system was developed by Indian engineers with assistance from Russian specialists," it added.

The report noted that the signing of the agreements on advanced Indian military technology was particularly significant as it came just a day after China conducted a test launch of a long-range ballistic missile.

"Indonesia could use BrahMos systems not only to protect its extensive coastline but also to secure maritime routes in disputed areas of the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca. The most likely potential adversary, of course, would be China. Viewed in this context, the partnership between India and Indonesia carries considerable strategic significance amid Asia’s increasingly intense arms race," the report stated.

"The acquisition of Indian missile technology enhances Indonesia’s strategic autonomy in the broader Indo-Pacific region. More precisely, Indonesia has no intention of becoming anyone’s satellite state—neither China’s nor America’s," it mentioned.

The report said that Indonesia underscored the significance it places on its relationship with India through two highly symbolic gestures, the first being the conferment of its highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna, on Prime Minister Modi.

Receiving the award from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi remarked that it "belongs to the people of India" and reflects the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Another significant gesture reflecting Indonesia's appreciation of India was its decision to have Prime Minister Modi address the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR).

"While foreign leaders occasionally address national legislatures around the world, Indonesia grants this privilege only on rare occasions," the report noted.

--IANS

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