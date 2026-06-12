Indian Military Academy 1966 batch to relive grand old memories

Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) To celebrate 60 years of commissioning as officers of one of the finest Indian armies, living legends of the 37th regular course of the Indian Military Academy, comprising stalwarts of the 28th National Defence Academy (NDA), will be assembling in Chandigarh this week to commemorate their enduring and endearing bond.

They are 1966-batch officers, some of the course mates have been martyred, while others left due to natural causes, will meet on June 14 and June 15 to perpetuate this unbreakable bond of friendship and camaraderie.

The motto of the diamond jubilee reunion is: "Time can erode the mountains and age can grey the hair, but the bonds forged in olive green only grow stronger with each passing decade."

It was on the historic day of June 15, 1966, close to 300 officer cadets marched past the portals of the Chetwode Hall, with the Chetwode motto etched forever in their hearts.

A Ceremonial Pipping Ceremony was conducted on the night of June 15 at a grand function at the Chetwode Hall.

This is a prestigious military tradition where the Graduating Officer Cadets have their new rank insignia (pips) officially pinned on to their uniforms by their dear ones.

This also signifies the completion of their training as they stand on the threshold of a brave new world punctuated with challenges, adventure, supreme sacrifice but leading men fearlessly in battle, defending the nation at all costs and giving the enemy a bloody nose where warranted.

The officers of this large family of course mates have seen action in various theatres of war, notably the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, which has been covered in detail in the book, "War despatches 1971", contributed to by 29 officers, course mates, who had seen action; the Kargil War and other offensive actions in terms of wresting the initiative from the adversary and dismantling their forward posts.

The officers of this course have held prestigious appointments at a very senior level such as Army Commander, Corps Commander, Heads of Training Institutions, UN Peace Keeping Force, etc.

The real test of their fortitude and selflessness came in 1971 when the boots on ground ably supported by superior airpower brought the enemy to their knees as they sought unconditional surrender and the liberation of Bangladesh was consummated.

A separate country of Bangladesh was formed, thanks to the indefatigable diligence and undiluted focus of the tri service stalwarts -- the foot soldiers, the armour marauders ably supported by firepower from across the sky delivered a catastrophic blow on the enemy, who was forced to surrender.

These events have been succinctly brought out in the book "War Despatches 1971", written by veterans of the 28th NDA officers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, who took part in the action in the Eastern and Western Sectors during the India-Pakistan War, to blaze a new trail of adventure, bordering on the razor-sharp, ambushes and finally out-manoeuvring the enemy in his own backyard.

They stitched together heroic tales of conflict that resulted in the enemy biting the dust.

The book was well edited by Brigadier Balram S. Mehta, the then Vice-Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Institute of Management and Technology. He had also written the book "The burning Chaffees", a soldier's first-hand account of the 1971 War. There have been many achievers in the 1966 course. Three deserve mention. The first is Lieutenant General Mohinder Puri PVSM, UYSM.

As the General Officer Commanding, the famous 8 Mountain Division, during the Kargil War, he strategised the counter-offensive operation against the enemy and captured Tololing and Tiger Hill to restore the sanctity of the Line of Control.

The second is Colonel Kuldeep Singh Garcha, a former polo player of India and an equestrian of international repute.

The third is Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Mundkur, an innovator par excellence, built a glider himself and mastered the art of flying it. He was the first to popularise hang-gliding in India. At the reunion, the former Gentlemen Cadets still hold the same fire in their hearts with the brotherhood to live forever.

--IANS

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