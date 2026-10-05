Indian markets open higher amid positive global cues; PSU bank stocks lead

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Monday, tracking gains across Asian markets after softer-than-expected US jobs data tempered expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate hike.

Nifty opened at 22,532.40, an increase of more than 100 points or 0.49 per cent.

Similarly, Sensex began the trading session up over 400 points or 0.6 per cent at 72,340.95.

Moreover, the broader market sentiment was positive with most sectoral indices trading in the green in early deals. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal gained up to 1 per cent.

Nifty Realty advanced 0.93 per cent, while Nifty Chemicals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil & Gas gained between 0.8 per cent and 0.85 per cent.

Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables were also trading higher in morning trade. While Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma were seen flat.

On the other hand, healthcare stocks were only trading marginally lower as Nifty 500 Healthcare and Nifty Healthcare Index declined 0.07 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Market experts said markets could see a near-term rebound after eight consecutive weeks of declines.

However, elevated crude oil prices, high US bond yields and continued foreign institutional investor selling remain key headwinds, they said.

"Valuations have turned attractive, particularly for large-caps," the experts said and added that the market may be better placed to withstand the prevailing headwinds.

Positive September automobile sales data also point to continued resilience in the domestic economy, according to them.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday with the move largely priced into the market, according to the experts.

Banks could benefit from the rate hike as higher floating lending rates may support margins, they added.

In addition, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the previous trading session with a net outflow of Rs 9,484 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to provide support with net purchases of Rs 10,041 crore.

Additionally, crude oil prices eased with international benchmark Brent crude trading nearly 1 per cent lower at $101.27 a barrel.

--IANS

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