New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) US tech giant Amazon said that autonomous artificial intelligence agents operated by a China-linked threat actor identified and exploited a zero-day vulnerability in MONAI Label, an open-source medical imaging annotation tool, in a cyber campaign targeting universities in East Asia, according to a new report.

The report from United States-based publication Security Week said that Amazon's threat intelligence team uncovered the activity in September after discovering an exposed instance of Cairn, an open-source AI penetration-testing framework that lacked authentication and hence anyone could see the operator’s prompts and the agents’ output.

The records revealed a roughly 48-hour operation targeting IP addresses associated with universities in East Asia outside mainland China, where the operators instructed the AI agents to obtain shell access to the targets.

"After identifying the software on one target and mapping its API, the agents discovered a path traversal bug in a file upload function," the report said.

“In about 11 minutes, the agents went from mapping the application’s API to arbitrarily writing files on the server. Amazon Threat Intelligence assesses with high confidence that it was a zero-day based on the absence of any corresponding fix, issue, advisory, or prior mention in vulnerability databases for the affected open-source project,” the company said.

Amazon with moderate confidence attributed the attack to an unidentified Chinese-nexus threat actor. The Chinese connection was established based on the language used in the prompts, the time zone in the scripts, and the fact that the targeted universities could be of plausible strategic interest to China.

Another report in October said that China-linked cyber operations, particularly by state-aligned hacking groups are becoming harder to contain as artificial intelligence and automation allow attackers to conduct credential attacks and access attempts at unprecedented speed and scale.

A new pattern of attack was identified that can create risks across a much broader network of organisations unlike traditional attacks that targeted a single organisation.

—IANS

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