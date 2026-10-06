Indian, Kazakh forces undertake joint training exercise to boost battlefield skills

Astana, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian Army and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on Tuesday conducted combat drills under India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise 'Kazind 2026' in Kazakhstan’s Oskemen, aimed at sharpening battlefield skills, enhancing interoperability and strengthening operational preparedness.

“Indian Army and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are undertaking joint training during Exercise Kazind 2026 at Oskemen, Kazakhstan. The troops carried out tactical navigation through the Akhmirovo Training Area, engaged targets during live-firing drills and executed combined combat exercises, sharpening battlefield skills, coordination and interoperability between the two forces,” the Indian Army posted on X.

“The joint training is fostering the exchange of best practices and further strengthening military cooperation between India and Kazakhstan,” it added.

Last week, the opening ceremony of 'Kazind 2026 was held, with Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, presiding over it, the Indian Army said.

"The Opening Ceremony of the India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise Kazind 2026 was conducted at Oskemen, Kazakhstan, today. The ceremony was presided over by Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capabilities of both forces to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate," it added.

According to the Indian Army, the training will focus on joint tactical operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, including Special Heliborne Operations, Air mobility and the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-UAS capabilities.

A 60-member Indian Armed Forces contingent departed on September 28 for Oskemen to take part in the ninth edition of the exercise, which will run until October 11, the Ministry of Defence stated.

The Indian contingent is drawn mainly from a battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, along with troops from other arms and services, and personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Kazakhstan Armed Forces are fielding a contingent of matching strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces.

--IANS

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