July 11, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Indian football team set for first-ever New Zealand tour with two friendlies in November

Indian football team set for first-ever New Zealand tour with two friendlies in November. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Indian men’s national football team will travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches against the hosts on November 12 and 15, during the FIFA International Match Window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Saturday.

The matches were announced as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand and will form part of a series of sporting events to celebrate ‘100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ between the two nations.

India and New Zealand have faced each other on two previous occasions. Their first meeting ended in a goalless draw in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, while New Zealand registered a 2-1 victory in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

The upcoming tour will mark the Indian men’s national team’s first-ever visit to New Zealand. It will also be their first trip to an Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) member nation since 2005, when India played two international friendlies against Fiji.

New Zealand recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they drew with Iran and suffered defeats against Egypt and Belgium.

India head coach Khalid Jamil believes the two matches will provide his players with a valuable challenge against a side with recent experience of competing at the highest level.

“It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level. New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches,” Jamil said.

India will face New Zealand in the opening friendly at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday, November 12, before the two teams meet again at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday, November 15.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

HDFC Bank reaffirms corporate governance after former chairman Atanu Chakraborty's exit

HDFC Bank says legal review did not substantiate former chairman Atanu Chakraborty's claims

Trust, not just water, foundation of the Indus Water Treaty: Report (File Image)

Trust, not just water, foundation of the Indus Water Treaty: Report

Japan sees India as indispensable partner in Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Report

Japan sees India as indispensable partner in Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Report

Sanju Samson, Suryansh Shedge come in as India elect to bowl first against England in the fifth and final T20I of the series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

5th T20I: Samson, Shedge come in as India elect to bowl first against England

In New Zealand, PM Modi spotlights govt's efforts to preserve and honour Sikh legacy

In New Zealand, PM Modi spotlights govt's efforts to preserve and honour Sikh legacy

Manchester Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as batting coach for the Hundred.

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as batting coach

Ariana Grande dropped from ‘American Horror Story’ (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande dropped from ‘American Horror Story’

Indian football team set for first-ever New Zealand tour with two friendlies in November. Photo credit: AIFF

Indian football team set for first-ever New Zealand tour with two friendlies in November

5th T20I: Toss for last match between India and England delayed due to visitors stuck in a traffic jam

5th T20I: Toss for last match between India and England delayed due to visitors stuck in a traffic jam

‘Dream off-spinner's wicket,’ says Mady Villiers on Harmanpreet Kaur's scalp after memorable Lord's debut in London on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

One-off Test: ‘Dream off-spinner's wicket,’ says Mady Villiers on Harman scalp after memorable Lord's debut