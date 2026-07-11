Indian football team set for first-ever New Zealand tour with two friendlies in November

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Indian men’s national football team will travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches against the hosts on November 12 and 15, during the FIFA International Match Window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Saturday.

The matches were announced as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand and will form part of a series of sporting events to celebrate ‘100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ between the two nations.

India and New Zealand have faced each other on two previous occasions. Their first meeting ended in a goalless draw in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, while New Zealand registered a 2-1 victory in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

The upcoming tour will mark the Indian men’s national team’s first-ever visit to New Zealand. It will also be their first trip to an Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) member nation since 2005, when India played two international friendlies against Fiji.

New Zealand recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they drew with Iran and suffered defeats against Egypt and Belgium.

India head coach Khalid Jamil believes the two matches will provide his players with a valuable challenge against a side with recent experience of competing at the highest level.

“It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level. New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches,” Jamil said.

India will face New Zealand in the opening friendly at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday, November 12, before the two teams meet again at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday, November 15.

--IANS

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