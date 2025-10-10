October 10, 2025 6:28 PM हिंदी

Indian ethos believes science and traditional knowledge complement, not compete: Minister

Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian ethos believes that science and traditional knowledge are complementing, and not competing with each other, said Union Minister of State (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) Kirti Vardhan Singh, here, on Friday.

Singh is leading India’s intervention at the High-Level Roundtable Dialogue at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The Minister discussed how integrating knowledge of science with traditional wisdom can help resolve the global climate crisis. He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to collective climate and conservation actions.

“While modern science uses terms like sustainability and climate change, India has long embodied these principles through practical, nature-aligned living,” he said.

“India’s ethos believes that science and traditional knowledge are complementing and not competing,” the Minister said, elaborating on the great scope for “science meets culture and tradition meets innovation”.

The MoS stated that the importance of conserving natural resources and living in harmony with nature is deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions. At the heart of these traditions lies adaptability to local conditions and a profound cultural connection with the natural world.

Singh informed that “India is working to document, validate and integrate these indigenous practices into formal systems of climate adaptation and biodiversity conservation”.

He also gave examples of traditional expertise, like the Toda Tribes of Nilgiris predicting monsoons by observing nest-building behaviour of ants or the Jarawas of Andaman predicting cyclones based on the movement of fish to shallow waters.

He also talked about sustainable water conservation practices in Rajasthan, like Step Wells and ‘Silver Drops of Rajasthan’.

Further, he also spoke about the ‘Mission LiFE’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is built upon ancestral wisdom and integrated with scientific knowledge.

“Mission LiFE is a people-led global movement transforming timeless wisdom into action to address the urgent challenges of climate change and environmental degradation,” Singh said, noting that it “revolves around encouraging environmentally conscious behaviour, rooted in India’s traditional ethos/knowledge”.

“The Indian Model of environmental conservation advocates a policy framework that is evidence-based, equity-driven, and culturally-rooted", the Minister said.

Singh observed that the efforts reflect India’s vision where science amplifies tradition, and tradition integrates with science.

“Weaving the threads of modern science and traditional knowledge together will help to move from abstract concepts to tangible actions,” he stated.

