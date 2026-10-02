Indian equity markets remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

However, trading will remain suspended across segments, including equity, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) on both the exchanges -- BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The closure comes ahead of the weekend, meaning there will be no trading activity on the domestic stock exchanges for three consecutive days -- Friday, including regular market holidays like Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, trading on the BSE and NSE will resume on Monday, October 5.

According to the official market holiday calendar, October has two trading holidays -- October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra. The remaining scheduled market holidays in 2026 are Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Moreover, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) also remain closed in both its morning and evening sessions.

On Thursday, the equity benchmarks ended lower for the fourth consecutive session in this week amid continued foreign fund outflows, elevated bond yields and a fresh rise in crude oil prices.

Sensex ended 570.59 points or 0.79 per cent lower to close at 71,909.70. However, during the session, the headline index fell as much as 1,187.41 points or 1.63 per cent to 71,292.88.

Similarly, Nifty settled 198.50 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 22,421.95.

According to market experts, overall bias remains negative but the sharply oversold RSI suggested that the market is entering a zone where a technical rebound can emerge.

“The ability to sustain above the breached April 2025 swing-low region will be important for stabilisation, while continued weakness below this area could keep the broader downtrend intact,” according to them.

They further noted that any recovery at this stage is likely to be closely watched for signs of sustained buying rather than just a short-term bounce.

--IANS

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