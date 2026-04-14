Indian equities demonstrate strong long-term wealth creation potential: Report

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Indian equities continue to demonstrate strong long-term wealth creation potential, delivering 11–12 per cent CAGR over the last 20 years, with the Nifty 50 multiplying investor wealth by over 8 times, a report showed on Tuesday.

Over a longer horizon, equities have grown nearly 80 times since 1990, translating to 13 per cent annualised returns, according to FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report.’

“Overall, time in the market is more important than timing the market, as every major market correction in history has eventually been followed by recovery and long-term wealth creation,” it added.

The report highlights that market volatility is a natural part of equity investing.

Historically, markets have experienced 10–20 per cent intra-year declines almost every year, yet nearly 80 per cent of years have ended with positive returns, demonstrating that volatility is often temporary.

“Large market corrections of 30–60 per cent have occurred once every 7–10 years, with recovery periods typically ranging between 1–3 years, often followed by strong upside, reinforcing the importance of staying invested,” the findings showed.

Mid and small-cap equities have delivered higher long-term returns compared to large caps, with midcaps generating 14 per cent CAGR over 20 years.

However, they also experience sharper and more frequent drawdowns, highlighting the need for balanced allocation.

Historical data strongly suggests that increasing the investment horizon significantly improves return outcomes. Investing in equities for more than 7 years has consistently improved the probability of earning double-digit returns, with no instances of negative returns over such time frames in many cases.

The report also underscores the effectiveness of disciplined investing strategies such as SIPs and STPs, which help investors navigate volatility, average out market timing risks, and build wealth steadily over time.

“Over long periods, equities have consistently outperformed inflation, debt, gold, and real estate, underlining their importance as a core component of long-term portfolios,” said the report.

Real estate, while relatively stable, has delivered moderate long-term returns of around 7–8 per cent, reinforcing the importance of diversification rather than concentration in a single asset class.

—IANS

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