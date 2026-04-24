April 24, 2026 3:29 PM हिंदी

Indian equestrian star Anush Agarwalla bags silver at Concours de Dressage International in Hagen

Indian equestrian star Anush Agarwalla bags silver at Concours de Dressage International in Hagen

Hagen (Germany), April 25 (IANS) Indian dressage star Anush Agarwalla delivered an outstanding performance at the CDI Hagen, one of Europe's most esteemed international dressage competitions, securing a second-place finish with a score of 70.94 per cent aboard his accomplished mare, Floriana.

Competing at the CDI (Concours de Dressage International) Hagen in Germany, Agarwalla and Floriana produced a polished and expressive test that impressed the panel of international judges. The pair's harmony, technical precision, and artistic presentation earned them a score of 70.94 per cent, placing them on the podium in second position.

"This result at CDI Hagen is a testament to the incredible partnership I share with Floriana. "I’m really pleased with how Floriana and I performed at Hagen. She felt confident and expressive throughout the test, and we were able to execute what we’ve been working on in training. Competing in Germany, where dressage is deeply revered, makes this achievement even more special. I am proud to represent India at this level and look forward to building on this momentum," Agarwalla said in a statement.

CDI Hagen, held at the Luttinghofequestrian complex attracts some of the world's finest dressage riders and horses, making it a highly competitive arena on the FEI international calendar. A podium finish at this event underscores the exceptional standard Agarwalla and Floriana have reached on the global stage.

Agarwalla has been steadily establishing himself as one of India's most prominent equestrian athletes, consistently competing at the highest levels of international dressage. His partnership with Floriana has evolved into one of the most compelling combinations in the sport, combining elegance with athletic excellence.

This silver medal result further strengthens Agarwalla's international ranking and signals strong prospects for upcoming FEI events.

Last month, Agarwalla made an impressive international debut at the prestigious Belgium Dressage Events with Floriana. Competing against an accomplished international field, he started 14th in the order and delivered a confident performance to secure an impressive 68.85 per cent, finishing 4th overall.

--IANS

bc/

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