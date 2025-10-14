October 14, 2025 6:56 PM हिंदी

Indian envoy visits Bukhara University in Uzbekistan, discusses educational cooperation

Indian envoy visits Bukhara University in Uzbekistan, discusses educational cooperation

Tashkent, Oct 14 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Smita Pant visited the Bukhara State University and discussed prospects for scientific and educational cooperation with the Rector Obidjon Khamidov. Pant also delivered remarks at a Seminar on ‘Intelligent Learning Platforms and Automated Systems’ at the University.

"Amb Smita Pant visited Bukhara State University and discussed prospects for scientific and educational cooperation with the Rector, Mr Obidjon Khamidov. She also delivered the Keynote Address at a Seminar on ‘Intelligent Learning Platforms and Automated Systems’ at the University," the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan posted on X.

Earlier, Pant also participated at an event held at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child and spoke about various schemes launched by the Indian government, including 'Save the Girl Child'.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the Indian Embassy stated, "On the occasion of International Day of Girl Child, Ambassador Smita Pant participated at an event held at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. She briefed on the Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child campaign and other schemes launched by the Indian Government."

On October 9, Ambassador Pant presented cutting-edge software tools developed by the Indian Army Training Team to the University of Military Security and Defence.

"Amb Smita Pant presented cutting-edge software tools developed by the Indian Army Training Team to the University of Military Security and Defence. This is In line with India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership & commitment to bolster capabilities in IT, AI and Cyber Security," the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan posted on X.

India was one of the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter’s independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent in 1992, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011. Several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at political and official levels under this partnership to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ (Credit: ICC/X)

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts