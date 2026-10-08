Indian envoy visits 125-year-old gurdwara in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, paid obeisance at the 125-year-old Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara Sahib in Hong Kong on Thursday and also met members of the gurudwara's parbandhak committee.

He appreciated their long standing service, dedication and contributions to the culture and philanthropy, saying their efforts have brought pride to the Indian community in Hong Kong.

“Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami paid obeisance at the 125 year-old Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara Sahib in Hong Kong and interacted with the Parbandhak Committee. He thanked them for their proud record of service, hard work, and contributions to culture and philanthropy, which have brought great credit to Indians in Hong Kong. He assured the community of the Consulate Team's full support at all times,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

Addressing an event titled 'A Conversation on India Today' Ambassador Doraiswami highlighted India's economic growth, foreign relations and development priorities.

The programme was organised at Asia Society Hong Kong where the Indian envoy also interacted with the audience. Following the event, Ambassador Doraiswami held a meeting with the Chairman of Asia Society Hong Kong Centre, Ronnie Chan.

India Consul General in Hong Kong Rajesh N Naik also welcomed Ambassador Doraiswami on his maiden visit to the Indian mission in Hong Kong.

“The Ambassador interacted with the Consulate officers and staff, and underlined the importance of timely and efficient consular services. He also visited the Consular Section and interacted with applicants availing consular services as he encouraged the team at the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong to be proactive in enhancing applicant experience for consular services,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

On Wednesday, Doraiswami interacted with representatives of the India Association Hong Kong and the Forum of Indian Professionals Hong Kong (FIPHK) at the Indian Consulate General in the city, lauding the organisations’ sustained work for the community and wider contribution to Hong Kong.

“Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami met representatives of the India Association Hong Kong and the Forum of Indian Professionals Hong Kong (FIPHK) at the Consulate today. The discussions centred around community welfare, cultural activities, and ways to deepen engagement between India and Hong Kong. The Ambassador appreciated the India Association's and FIPHK’s long standing role in serving the community and contributing to Hong Kong,” the Indian mission posted on X.

--IANS

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