Indian envoy meets Kuwait's Deputy FM, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

Kuwait City, Dec 18 (IANS) In a bid to bolster the India-Kuwait bilateral partnership, India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi on Thursday called on Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the country's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and Kuwait and expand cooperation across significant areas of mutual interest.

“Ambassador Paramita Tripathi called on H.E. Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait today. Discussions were held on further strengthening India- Kuwait Strategic Partnership and deepening engagement across key areas of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

Earlier this week, Ambassador Tripathi also met representatives of Indian community associations at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and appreciated their contribution to community welfare and cultural outreach.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on strengthening interaction and engagement between the Indian associations and on ways to enhance the well-being and welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait.

Last week, the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak concluded its five-day goodwill visit to Kuwait after participating in the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Kuwait Navy Ship KNS Al Garoh, underscoring the growing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the exercise helped enhance India-Kuwait maritime interoperability and mutual understanding towards undertaking joint operations in the region and beyond.

During the visit, a reception was hosted onboard ICGS Sarthak, which brought together prominent members of the Indian community, Kuwaiti dignitaries, diplomats and friends of India.

Addressing the gathering, the Indian Ambassador highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between the two nations under the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership and emphasised the shared priority of regional peace and prosperity.

Earlier on November 12, Ambassador Tripathi called on Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Minister of Kuwait, and presented a copy of the Letter of Credence.

“Discussions centred on advancing shared goals under India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

