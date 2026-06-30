Indian envoy and New Zealand MP discuss bilateral ties, issues related to diaspora

Wellington, June 30 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, held a meeting with New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, community welfare and issues related to the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

In a post on X, High Commission of India in New Zealand stated, "High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi met with Hon MP Dr. Parmjeet Parmar and discussed strengthening India–New Zealand relations, community welfare and issues concerning the Indian diaspora in New Zealand."

On June 17, Saiawi met New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters and presented him an International Day of Yoga t-shirt.

"High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi called on Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand who wished her well for her term ahead as High Commissioner. HC presented Hon. Minister with International Day of Yoga T-shirt," High Commission of India in New Zealand posted on X.

During the meeting, Peters recalled his visits to India in 2020, 2024 and 2025.

"Today the Minister welcomed the new Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, H.E. Muanpuii Saiawai. The Minister reflected on his official visits to India in 2020, 2024 & 2025 and wished Ms Saiawai well for her term ahead as High Commissioner," Peters posted on X.

On June 11, New Zealand Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving PM.

"Congratulations Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. It has been a great pleasure to work with you to deliver the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, and I look forward to all our two countries can do together in the years ahead," Luxon posted on X.

In response to his wishes, PM Modi wrote on X, "Thank you Prime Minister Luxon for your warm wishes. The India-New Zealand FTA marks an important step forward in our partnership. I look forward to building on this momentum and taking our partnership to new heights."

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations between two nations were established in 1952. India and New Zealand share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

On April 27, India and New Zealand finalised a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a pivotal moment in their bilateral relationship. The deal is being viewed by both nations as a transformative step, opening new avenues for trade, investment and strategic cooperation at a time when global economic alignments are rapidly shifting.

--IANS

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