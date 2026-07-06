Indian Embassy thanks Japanese Diet members for boosting partnership

Tokyo, July 6 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday thanked visiting members of Japan’s Diet for their support in bolstering India-Japan partnership.

"Charge d'Affaires Madhu Sudan welcomed Representative Junichi Mizuoka of the Constitutional Democratic Party, along with the party's members of the Diet. We sincerely thank you for your strong support for the partnership between India and Japan," the Embassy wrote on X.

Madhu Sudan also visited a retrospective exhibition of the former Prime Minister Shizo Abe earlier in the day.

"Charge d'Affaires Madhu Sudan: At the invitation of Mrs Akie Abe (Wife of Shinzo Abe), I visited the retrospective exhibition in Tokyo tracing the life and legacy of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It was a moving exhibition honouring former Prime Minister Abe's vision, leadership, and enduring achievements," the Embassy wrote on X.

According to the Embassy, the exhibition featured a condolence message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Prime Minister Abe, as well as the historic speech delivered by former Prime Minister Abe in the Indian Parliament, allowing everyone to once again feel the deep friendship and mutual respect that binds India and Japan.

"The words left by former Prime Minister Abe — 'We must not let the dream end' — still resonate in our hearts without fading. We will carry forward former Prime Minister Abe's spirit and further develop the friendship and cooperative relations between India and Japan,” the Embassy wrote on X.

In May, Akie Abe visited the Indian Embassy, recalling her late husband's deep love for India and his friendship with PM Modi.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo said that "Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of the greatest statesmen Japan has produced, was a true friend of India."

"Ambassador Nagma M Mallick told the distinguished guest of how we in India continue to cherish his memory. Ms Abe recalled the great friendship between PM Abe and PM Modi. She also touched upon her charitable endeavours and work with young people," the Embassy wrote on X.

–IANS

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