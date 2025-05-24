Indian delegation wraps up successful Japan visit, departs for South Korea

Tokyo, May 24 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Saturday departed Japan for South Korea following their successful and productive visit to the country during which the delegates reaffirmed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance for terrorism post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation is part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

“All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, departs Japan for the Republic of Korea on successful completion of their Japan Mission. India’s unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms was reaffirmed in unequivocal terms. India has zero tolerance for terrorism as clearly demonstrated in Operation Sindoor. Water and blood cannot flow together; talks and terror cannot go together," the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation interacted with the Indian community in Japan, emphasising India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and highlighting the important role of the diaspora in conveying this message across Japan.

The delegation had commenced its Japan visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As the visit concluded, the Indian delegates paid homage to Rash Behari Bose, freedom fighter and national hero, at Tama Cemetery in Tokyo on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The delegation also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

The visit marked the beginning of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism, including the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“During their three day visit to Japan, the delegation held constructive meetings and interactions with a range of stakeholders from government, media and academia. In these engagements, Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to ensuring safety and security of every Indian and working with the international community to fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism,” read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Japan.

“In each of the meetings, Jha conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. Through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory manner. He underlined India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and of making no distinction between terrorists and those who support them,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy stated that Jha emphasised combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a national priority for India. He also conveyed that there can be no neutral voice in the fight against terrorism. He sought Japan’s support in effectively and expeditiously bringing the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

Japanese political leadership conveyed their support to India's fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators of such acts accountable.

--IANS

int/scor/as