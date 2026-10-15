October 16, 2026 12:42 AM हिंदी

Indian defence management delegation visits Brunei, gains insights on energy security, maritime coordination

Indian defence management delegation visits Brunei, gains insights on energy security, maritime coordination

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) A delegation from India’s College of Defence Management (CDM) has visited Brunei Darussalam as part of its International Strategic Management Tour, gaining insights into the country’s Vision 2035, energy security and maritime coordination, the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said on Thursday.

The tour included visits to Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office, key ministries and military establishments.

“The delegation visited the Prime Minister’s Office and gained valuable insights on Brunei’s Vision 2035 (Wawasan2035), issues of energy security and maritime coordination,” the IDS posted on X.

“The delegation also visited military establishments including Defence Academy, Muara Naval Base and engaged with the Commander, Royal Brunei Navy in the presence of Hon’ble High Commissioner of India to Brunei. With visits to key ministries and departments, the delegation gained rich perspectives on regional security and the interactions provided a comprehensive understanding of areas of mutual interest, including Defence Cooperation,” it added.

The visit comes a day after India and Brunei Darussalam agreed to expand bilateral trade, including the exports of agricultural goods and pharmaceutical products from India.

The third meeting of the India-Brunei Darussalam Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was convened in New Delhi on October 14 to review bilateral trade and economic cooperation and identify avenues for strengthening commercial ties between the two countries. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Amit Verma, and Brunei Darussalam’s Permanent Secretary, Economy & Trade, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, May Fa’ezah Ahmad Ariffin.

Pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and energy were identified as key areas for further cooperation. Both sides explored opportunities for regulatory collaboration, procurement and healthcare services, recognising the potential for greater engagement in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Discussions on energy covered traditional and emerging energy partnerships to support sustained industrial growth.

The next meeting of the India-Brunei Darussalam Joint Trade Committee will be held in Brunei Darussalam, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

--IANS

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