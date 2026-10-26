Indian, Australian Army troops train in jungle, coastal terrain during Exercise AUSTRAHIND

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) Troops of the Indian Army and Australian Army have been undergoing intensive joint training in jungle, island and coastal terrain during the joint military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026, with an aim to enhance combat readiness.

According to the statement from the Indian Army, the combined training aims to enhance combat readiness, tactical synergy and interoperability while fostering mutual trust and strengthening defence partnership between the two nations.

Sharing glimpses of the exercise on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information on X wrote, "Troops of the Indian Army and Australian Army are undergoing intensive joint training in jungle, island and coastal terrain during Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026. The training encompasses counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism drills, combat swimming and drone operations."

"The combined training aims to enhance combat readiness, tactical synergy and interoperability, while fostering mutual trust and strengthening the enduring India-Australia defence partnership," it added.

The fifth edition of the India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on October 19. The exercise is being conducted from October 19 to November 1, with the participation of approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and Australian Army.

The Indian Army contingent includes troops from the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services, while the Australian Army contingent comprises troops from 13 Brigade. As a first, an observer delegation from New Zealand is also participating in the exercise, according to the Ministry of Defence statement.

The exercise is being conducted on the theme "Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate" and aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointmanship and operational coordination between the two armies while developing a common understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures for operations in island and coastal terrain, according to the Ministry of Defence's statement. The fourth edition of the Exercise AUSTRAHIND was held at Irwin Barracks in Australia's Perth from October 13-26, 2025.

"Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 will further strengthen military-to-military cooperation, interoperability and mutual trust between India and Australia. It will reinforce their shared commitment towards peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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