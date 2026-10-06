India, US discuss ways to strengthen defence, strategic cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the two sides exploring ways to deepen India-US defence and strategic cooperation and sharing perspectives on regional and global developments.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence took to X and posted: “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

On Monday, Admiral Paparo met several Indian defence chiefs during his ongoing visit to India, underscoring the significance of the US-India Major Defence Partnership, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

“Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe,” Ambassador Gor stated on X.

“Admiral Paparo joined India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership,” he added.

Earlier, Admiral Paparo also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and discussed advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation.

"Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Admiral Paparo arrived in New Delhi on October 3 for a six-day official visit to strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations.

Admiral Paparo's discussions with Indian counterparts were about shared security priorities, including harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US Embassy in India said in a statement.

--IANS

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