India urges parliamentarians at 153rd IPU Assembly to strengthen transparency, accountability

Dar es Salaam, Oct 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) being held in Tanzania, has urged parliamentarians to strengthen transparency, uphold accountability and nurture public trust in furtherance of good governance.

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha made the remarks in Arusha while participating in the General Debate on the theme 'Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all', the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday.

The Indian delegation took part in the vote on the inclusion of an emergency item in agenda of the assembly, which also saw adoption of an India-backed item on climate-related disasters in the Himalayan region.

"After the vote, the IPU President announced that the item, 'Urgent parliamentary action to address climate-related disasters and strengthen resilience in the Himalayan region and other vulnerable regions', proposed by Nepal and supported by India, among others, had been adopted as the emergency item of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union being held in Arusha," the statement mentioned.

The members of the delegation led by Harivansh also held a bilateral meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Harivansh also met the outgoing President of the IPU, Tulia Ackson.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, also met the outgoing President of the IPU, Ms. Tulia Ackson, and conveyed his appreciation for her efforts to make the working of the IPU inclusive and vibrant. He lauded her concerted initiatives to deepen and broaden Parliamentary Democracy among the comity of nations," the Secretariat said.

The Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha met Anda Filip, who was elected Secretary General of the IPU at the 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the organisation's 137-year history.

"He conveyed the full support of Parliament of India to the ideals of IPU for promotion of democracy and peace. While concluding his interaction, he wished her for a successful and eventful tenure," the statement said.

–IANS

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