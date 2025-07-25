July 25, 2025 1:21 AM हिंदी

India-UK trade deal brings new hope, boosts crop exports and income: Farmers

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Farmers on Thursday welcomed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a major boost for Indian agriculture and a turning point for the farming community.

Gurmeet Singh, a farmer who shared his thoughts on the deal, said it will not only raise incomes but also help farmers move away from traditional cropping patterns towards more profitable options like horticulture and oilseed cultivation.

"This is a very good decision. It will help us solve crop-related problems and water scarcity. If we grow good-quality fruits and export them, we will get better returns. Crops like mustard and soybean will also bring big benefits,” Singh told IANS.

The landmark trade agreement, signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, promises zero-duty access to 99 per cent of Indian exports, including a wide range of agricultural products.

This is expected to improve price realisation for Indian farmers and bring their products on par with European competitors in the UK market.

Singh highlighted that many farmers are stuck in the cycle of cultivating cumin seeds and sugarcane, leading to stagnant earnings.

Another farmer said that "now, with better prices available through exports, we can explore more profitable crops. It’s time we move beyond the same crops again and again".

He also noted that promoting oilseed crops will reduce pressure on water resources and improve sustainability.

"Mustard, soybean, and fruits grown for export will not just boost our income but also support India’s overall development," he added.

The deal is also expected to open up the UK market for horticulture products, with reduced tariffs and faster regulatory clearances.

"With easier access and improved competitiveness, Indian farm exports like spices, fresh fruits, processed foods, and oilseeds will now reach more global customers," another farmer stated.

Signed during PM Modi’s visit to the UK, the FTA is set to increase bilateral trade by about $34 billion and enhance India’s economic engagement with one of the world’s major economies.

--IANS

pk/vd

